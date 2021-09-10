ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board heard a request from a group of people Wednesday night to rename Atlantic’s track invitational to the Bruce Henderson Invitational to honor his accomplishments and his overall work for the school’s track program.
Activities Director Andy Mitchell said a group of people approached school officials, “wanting to recognize (Henderson) who’s meant a lot to our school district. Not only because of what he’s done but the accomplishments on top of that. ”
Those attending the Wednesday night meeting included Mark Worth, Missy Goergen and Matt Mullenix, who all described why the change should be made.
“(Henderson) was one of those coaches that you wanted to work hard for,” said Goergen who had him as a coach.“He took average athletes and made them really good, he took really good athletes and made them great.”
She also called him a “number’s genius,” who knew how to manage a team to earn the most points possible.
“He just knew exactly how fast we all needed to run, and who to put where to get the right places to win the meet.”
Worth said Henderson was coaching “for the right reasons- for the kids,” and Mullenix said having Henderson as a volunteer for the track program is helpful.
“Just to have him around, and have someone to draw knowledge from, is very useful,” he said.
Henderson led Atlantic to seven state titles, placed second at state three times, placed third at state three times and placed fourth at state four times. He led Atlantic to 18 regional titles, 22 Hawkeye 10 titles and 203 invitational titles.
Board members were in favor of the idea, and Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said he would make a recommendation to the board on the topic during a future meeting.