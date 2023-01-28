DES MOINES — The Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce (IACC) announces Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, has been elected to serve as a director for the 2023 IACC board of directors.
Chamber Director Named Director of state board
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP GIRLS' WRESTLING: SWAT wrestlers gear up for regional meet
- Area Police Reports
- PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL: IGHSAU rankings for Jan. 26, 2023
- PREP WRESTLING: Atlantic draws MOC-Floyd Valley in regional duals
- PREP BASKETBALL: Atlantic sweeps by St. Albert
- Court Reports - Scheduled Violations
- Federal Grant Helps Add Housing in Audubon
- On the Docket: Atlantic Man Charged with Drugs, Child Endangerment
- PREP WRESTLING – Seniors push senior night sweet
- Police Report
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.