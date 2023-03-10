Former Y employee offers “Mom” workshops

(photo courtesy of the Resilient Mama Fitness and Lifestyle Facebook Page)

Former YMCA employee Ashton Koehlmoos started a fitness business and will be offering classes for moms at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA on March 13, 14 and 15.

 (photo courtesy of the Resilient Mama Fitness and Lifestyle Facebook Page)

ATLANTIC – Ashton Koehlmoos had been a trainer for over 10 years, and after becoming a mom learned more about how the physical demands of that role can cause physical issues for the woman.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags