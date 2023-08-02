ATLANTIC – Public comments during Wednesday night’s council meeting were not in favor of disbanding the park board and were in favor of having a park director.
Mayor Grace Garrett informed the park board last month, the council was considering disbanding the board after the Personnel and Finance Committee suggested the idea after discussing the number of people who oversee the parks director totaled 15. This includes the Public Works Director, the City Administrator, the Park Board, the City Council and the Mayor.
“It was questioned if a government bureaucratic approach (was the best way) in engaging dedicated volunteers (and) indeed, if it was the most effective use of their time and staff time in improving our park system and recreation programs,” City Administrator John Lund wrote in a previous agenda.
Park Board Director Wyatt Adderton also resigned from the position earlier this spring.
Former Park Director Roger Herring said department staff has made a lot of improvements since 2009 to the present, including the addition of the Buck Creek Dog Park, the Schildberg Recreation Area campground, and its part in helping with Produce in the Park.
“How was all that accomplished?” he asked. “With the support of the mayor, city administrator, city council and leadership, vision and collaboration.”
He said there were two driving forces for that leadership, vision and collaboration: the park board and the park director. He also said help from committee members for the dog park and the campground area made those projects a reality.
Vicki Nordskog agreed it was important to have both a director and a park board, and said a petition was started and given to council members and city officials with four pages of signatures of people that were against disbanding the board and wanted the city to have a park director. She also questioned if a volunteer board was the best practice, because while people may volunteer to be on the board, would there be enough other volunteers to help get a project completed?
“I and many others can personally attest to the fact that reliance on an organization of volunteers can be problematic,” Nordskog said. “There may be several volunteers to be on the advisory, but finding and maintaining the number of worker bees will be very, very challenging. Ask any service organization in Atlantic or across Cass County.”
Scott Bennett said he hoped the council had a plan on how to proceed next if the board was disbanded, and Jeremy Butler, who was appointed to and currently serves on the park board, said the council should not dissolve the board until they have a plan for the next step.
Several council members said they had received calls and messages against disbanding the park board and that Atlantic should have a park director for the department.