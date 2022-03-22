ATLANTIC - The Atlantic School Board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday morning to consider a recommendation from Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber to hire Scott Aden as the new Atlantic Middle School Principal. Aden is the middle school principal at Cherokee Community School. Current AMS Principal Josh Rasmussen will be leaving at the end of the school year to become the AG/GC Superintendent.
Barber said last week that he was close to making a recommendation after going through the interview process.
“We had four quality candidates, and I’m in the final phase of trying to come up with a recommendation to replace Mr. Rasmussen,” Barber said earlier this month. “If I get that far, we will probably call a special board meeting for you guys to look at that recommendation.”
The meeting will be held in the Central Office at 8 a.m.