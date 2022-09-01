CASS COUNTY – The final list of candidates on the ballot for the general election was released Wednesday evening, which included three individuals who filed the last day of the month for the Ag Extension Council. Those were Bradley J Pellett, Jeb Peck and Todd M Weppler. Others who have filed for Ag Extension Council include Chad Becker and David York. Two filed for Soil and District positions, including Gregory D Zellmer and John J Hansen, and four filed for Hospital Trustee positions, including Joanne Lorence, Mike Klocke, Roger Herring and Julie Pollock. Kevin A Stender and Pat Erickson both filed to run for Edna Township Trustees and Travis Erickson filed to run for Edna Township Clerk. Richard Hoffman and Clarke Gerlock both filed to run for Union Township Trustee and Cheryl Christensen filed to run for Union Township Clerk.

