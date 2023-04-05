The Tuesday Music Club met on March 7, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church in Griswold. President Robin Drake called the business meeting to order at 2:15 p.m. with 17 members answering roll call with “my favorite American composer or song.”
Secretary pro-tem Jan Brown read the minutes of the Feb. 7 meeting and corrections were made following which Michelle Hartfield moved to approve those corrections. The motion was seconded by Pat Barnes and passed. The treasurer’s report was given by Nancy Lynch. As approved by the club, a check in the amount of $100.00 had been issued to the Griswold Community Schools for the fifth grade field trip to a symphony orchestra concert. Linda Parker and Donna Perdue submitted bills for archive materials in the amount of $50.45, which was approved by consensus.
The Music Moment, given by Laura Amos, concerned a Centennial feature, the account of the organization’s first meeting on March 29, 2023, as printed in the Griswold American issue of April 12, 1923. It was noted that the program included group singing, the then well-known song “Mighty Like a Rose," and an emphasis on American compositions.
The business meeting was adjourned at 3:10 p.m., and we proceeded to the program led by Cathy Vannausdle: “The Emergence of Modern America (1890—1930)”. Cathy stated that the music of that period was a reflection of United States culture, including the end of the Civil War, the Reconstruction Period, the U.S. Industrial Revolution, the Gilded Age, and culminating in the First World War. She included numerous song titles from the decades in which they were popular. Typical of the Reconstruction era were “Amazing Grace,” “Jingle Bells,” “Alphabet song”—the melody of which was originally intended to accompany “Happy Birthday to You”; “When Johnny Comes Marching Home,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “When the Saints Go Marching in,” and “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.” Shirley Bierbaum played “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” while members sang along.
It was noted that sheet music became enormously popular; for example, “After the Ball” was said to have sold 5 million copies! Other titles still recognized and now incorporated into folk literature included “On the Banks of the Wabash”, “A Hot Time in the Old Town Tonight”, and “My Wild Irish Rose.”
The development of ragtime style was a variation on the traditional march and “rag-a-tag”, an accompaniment to vaudeville shows that encompassed new dance styles. Well-known songs of that era were such as “You’re a Grand Old Flag”, “Meet Me in St. Louis”, “My Gal Sal”, and “In the Shade of the Old Apple Tree.”
Shortly after the turn of the Twentieth Century, America was listening to “Let Me Call You Sweetheart”, “Tiger Rag”, and during the World War I decade, “Over There.” Demographic trends and regional cultures played roles. Jazz was in its heyday in New Orleans (as well as other places), and the Great Migration spread large numbers north as African Americans flocked to urban areas in search of greater opportunity. Blues and ragtime continued to claim audiences and performers—such as Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, and Bix Biederbecke. The 1920’s was a diverse period characterized by Prohibition, dance crazes, the advent of radio, and the proliferation of that “Great White Way,” Broadway!
Fly with Me (1920) the first Rodgers and Hart musical, contributed popular songs, the titles of which are no longer recognized. However, the collaboration of Richard Rodgers (composer) and Lorenz Hart (lyricist) was prolific. Eileen Denne played a medley popularized by this noted partnership. A book given by composer Rodgers to Mrs. Denne was displayed. The uniquely American composition style musical comedy was here to stay!
With the advent of moving pictures, “movie” versions of musical theatre furnished much memorable entertainment. A composer versatile in numerous genres and instrumentation, George Gershwin achieved great popularity. His artistic output perhaps reached its pinnacle in the American folk opera Porgy and Bess. Other notable composers for motion pictures were Al Jolson and W. C. Handy. By the 1960’s and 1970’s Henry Mancini was a leading film score composer in such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Charade, and four Pink Panther movies. Mancini was a four-time Oscar honoree by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as well as the winner of a Golden Globe and twenty Grammy Awards. Donna Reimers played a piano solo, “Fascination”, by Fermo Dante Marchetti.
The program concluded at 3:58 p.m. Refreshments were then served by Shirley Bierbaum and Shiona Putnam in the church dining area on tables adorned with St. Patrick’s Day decorations and nut and mint cups made by Lila Hoogeveen.