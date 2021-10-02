ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors discussed secondary roads employees wages after the Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman said wages are below the average of area counties. He said to get the wages in line with the average, it would cost the county approximately $202,000 more for the county.
Board Chairman Steve Shelley said Tuesday he had discussed the topic with Kauffman previously, and Kauffman said he wasn’t advocating for one side or the other. Instead, he wanted to provide the board with information.
Kauffman compared wages from Adams, Audubon, Cass, Dallas, Greene, Madison, Montgomery and Union counties for a variety of jobs, and came up with an average salary and benefit for each.
“You can see we’re below the average in all categories,” Kauffman said. “I’m just giving you information. I’m just showing you what it takes to get everybody closer to the average.”
Board member John Twomby thought it was important to review wages to keep employees.
“We’ve got to do something because the last six or seven years we’ve had a lot of turnover,” he said. “And not only in your department.”