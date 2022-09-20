harvest corn in wagon

Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch

A farmer harvests corn near Slater, Iowa on Oct. 17, 2020.

 Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch

With the state’s corn harvest underway, about 64% of the crop is rated good or excellent, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

Trending Food Videos