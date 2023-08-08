SHIFT ATL Summer Soiree event totals over $20,000

Atlantic — Members of SHIFT ATL announce that their Summer Soiree event on July 15 helped raise over $20,000 for the nonprofit organization. Funds raised from this year’s event will be poured directly back into SHIFT ATL’s latest venture, Sunnyside Range, to make facility and programming upgrades to keep a vital community attraction available for years to come.
“We cannot say Thank You enough enough to all of our sponsors, vendors and community members that helped make this event a huge success for our organization,” said Jessie Shiels, SHIFT ATL board member. “Without the community support and excitement for what we are working so hard to create in Atlantic, SHIFT ATL would not exist. We are grateful to continue carrying out our mission and ensuring Atlantic is a place everyone wants to live, play and work for years to come.”
Summer Soirée 2023 is made possible through support of Executive sponsors like Cass Health, TS Bank, Landus, Camblin Mechanical, AM Cohron and Son, Armour Insurance, Rigid Edge Exteriors, Lindeman Tractor, Green Acres Lawn and Landscaping and Elvis Hass State Farm.
To learn more about each project, to donate or to get involved, contact shiftatlantic@gmail.com, visit the website shiftatl.org or Facebook page, @shiftatl.