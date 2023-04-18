The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited with Carrie Schmitt & Danielle Steinhoff, on Thursday, April 13, to kick off Grand Opening celebrations with a ribbon cutting ceremony for their gift shop, Homebody, located in Downtown Atlantic.
Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate with Homebody
Jeff
