Flight Breakfast set for Fourth of July

The Flight Breakfast, hosted by the Atlantic Rotary Club, will be held at the Atlantic Airport on July Fourth. It will feature Breakfast with the Pancake Man, and pictured during last year’s event were children wanting for their pancakes.

Members of Atlantic Rotary Club will host the Atlantic Fourth of July Flight Breakfast on Tuesday, July 4 at the Atlantic Airport, located at 59705 Airport Road, from 7 to 11 a.m. The meal, which is breakfast with The Pancake Man, will include all you can eat pancakes with sausage and drinks, and cost $8. Pilots who fly in will receive their breakfast free. Proceeds will go to Atlantic Rotary Service Projects.

