Members of Atlantic Rotary Club will host the Atlantic Fourth of July Flight Breakfast on Tuesday, July 4 at the Atlantic Airport, located at 59705 Airport Road, from 7 to 11 a.m. The meal, which is breakfast with The Pancake Man, will include all you can eat pancakes with sausage and drinks, and cost $8. Pilots who fly in will receive their breakfast free. Proceeds will go to Atlantic Rotary Service Projects.
Flight Breakfast set for Fourth of July
Jennifer Nichols
