Iowa’s COVID-19 infection rate increased about 17% in the past week, and infected people receiving inpatient hospital treatment jumped 35%, according to state and federal health data.
Iowa COVID infections continue to steadily increase
Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- ALL-NT FOOTBALL: Introducing the 2022 all-NT area football team
- Accident at Highway 71 and 44 intersection Monday
- WINTER SPORTS PREVIEW: Trio of state qualifiers, 10 seniors lead experienced Trojans on mats
- Fatal accident on I-80 Saturday
- Shooting reported south of Elk Horn Monday
- Greenfield resident arrested on 16 counts on Thanksgiving
- Monday night chase ends in accident
- Jenny Clark pleads guilty, sentencing on Monday
- Grace on Main received Sustainability Award
- WINTER SPORTS PREVIEW: Griswold brings back pair of seniors to lead Tiger boys
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.