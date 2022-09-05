CUMBERLAND – Many people in the Cass County area are familiar with Jeff Coss’ chainsaw carving work from Bear Grove Chainsaw Carvings. Now that’s not just limited to Cass County since Coss’ entered an international online contest for the best wood carving and won first and second place.

