Wickman Center not accepting new clients

ATLANTIC – Officials with the Nishna Valley Family YMCA have decided not to accept any new clients at the Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center due to space issues, however, they will continue to serve current clients and future clients they have already committed to serving.
In April, the YMCA board received a letter from school officials stating the district needed to use one of the rooms in the Early Learing Center for an additional section of preschool students since the number is growing.
Last Wednesday, YMCA Executive Director Dan Haynes asked the School Board if the district would reconsider the issue and place the item on an upcoming agenda for the Board’s May 24 work session.
On Monday, Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber was non- committal and said work hadn’t yet started on that agenda.
“We haven’t even looked at the next agenda,” Barber said.
As a result of the decion, YMCA officials announced Monday morning that it would no longer take new clients.
“With the pending loss of space at the School’s Early Learning Center building, either in December of 2023 or later, the Wickman operation will have to work to downsize our overall capacity to fit into the constraints of the Wickman building,” officials said in the release. “We will continue to provide service to our current families and the unborn babies who we have already committed to.”
YMCA officials said they were looking for alternative space in the community.
“In the short term, we will work to move our oldest kids from the Wickman building and serve them in an alternate space in the community,” officials said. “This is contingent on finding a space that can meet the stringent requirements from the fire marshal and Department of Human Services. If this can be done, it will only be on a one to two year temporary basis as the YMCA Board cannot afford to operate childcare at three locations or have families drive around to multiple locations to pick up and drop off their children. By not taking new families over those two years, we will be able to shrink our capacity back to a number that we can fit into the Wickman building. We realize that this will place a burden on families living here that need care, families trying to move to town, as well as employers trying to hire new workers into our communities. We hope that as a community, we can come together to find a long-term childcare solution that will support current families in our area and be inviting to potential families that are looking to call Cass County their home.”
Officials said they are willing to work with any individual or organization to help come up with a solution, and believes working together can create a situation that works for the Wickman Center and YMCA, the school district and families in the Cass County area.
“As a community rooted in strong collaborations, we are confident that if we sit down together with community agencies, the Wickman center, and the Atlantic Community School District, we can identify a Win/Win/Win situation for the families we all serve,” officials said. “For the long term, the YMCA Board is open to discussions with any individuals or organizations who want to tackle this opportunity together. We appreciate everyone’s past support and hope to work with all of you to help strengthen and grow Atlantic and Cass County.”