ELK HORN – A committee in Elk Horn working to open a daycare center – known as Kids in the Village – will receive approximately $900 from a Julefest committee donation, and proceeds from the Julefest Naughty or Nisse 5K Polar Run.
The Julefest committee donated $200, and approximately $700 came from entries for the run, which was held on Saturday. Runners are encouraged to dress up in holiday costumes for the race, which starts in Kimballton at the Mermaid statue and ends in Elk Horn at the Danish Windmill.
Prizes for the run are given to Fastest Runner, Craziest Costume and Best Elf Costume. Bryden Juelsgaard had the fastest time with 20:36, and Nathan Paulsen received the craziest costume award. There was a tie for Best Elk Costume between Emma Conkler and Nathan Steen.
The Kids in the Village committee is working with officials from the Exira-EHK School District to set up the center in unused classrooms, and has been raising funds for supplies ranging from chairs and tables to computers and i-pads. They are also looking for an on-site supervisor for the center, and more information on the job, how to apply for it, and about the group can be found on their Facebook page “Kids in the Village-Elk Horn.”
“We believe that quality child care is important to our communities, our employers, our schools, and our families,” committee members said on their Facebook page. “We are exploring ways to make that happen!”