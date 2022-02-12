I could easily talk about Uganda and all the time spent there for quite a while. Today’s column will be part 3 of 4. I do have some interviews with people in our community ready to share and I’m so excited for that coming up!
Africa holds a special, confusing, challenging place in my heart, and my experiences there have changed me greatly. It has allowed me to become drastically aware that we often focus a lot on “first world problems”. It has pushed me to question my priorities. I’ve asked myself over and over for what reason did I see the things I did? And it’s forced me to swallow the reality that some things — many things, are way way beyond my type-a, fixer and doer self’s ability to fix or change.
In this week’s column about my time in Africa, we pick up where we left off last week — having just pulled out of the Apartment compound and into the streets of Kampala, Uganda’s capital.
—-
I look behind me, out the van’s back window, and I see the guard wave to me as he swings the 12 foot steel gate back shut and locks it with a chain and padlock. Anything remotely safe to live in, in Uganda, will have a large, tall, locked gate.
The red clay road is very bumpy and the streets are overwhelmingly full of people! It’s well into the daylight hours now and roadside shops, food carts, and people are milling about.
We made our way down the side road that led us to Robert and Milly’s apartment and onto one of the main paved roads in Kampala. There is a semi-structured driving system but not in the sense of organized lanes, or a ‘stop and go’ when it’s your turn type of policy. Basically — you start driving on one side of the road and it’s as many cars as can fit, type of system.
In the mix of traffic you will have all types of cars, vans, giant large commercial transportation trucks, and Boda Bodas. Boda Bodas are kind of like a suped up moped. When I asked my husband Jay he said this, “The chassis is that of a moped but the engine has more power!” So, whatever that means — there you have it! They got their name, Boda Boda, because they can quickly get you from border to border — but with the thick English accent most Uganda’s have — they became known as ‘Boda Bodas!’.
Our trip today was taking us to Kagadi Uganda. A small village town of approximately 22,345 according to the 2014 census which was the last time it was completed there. Kagadi is where Robert grew up and where he and Milly run a school for children in grades K — 5. Kagadi is approximately 152 miles from Kampala. It took us 7 hours to get there. The roads are extremely mountaness, rough, narrow, and steep at times. The trip is dangerous, just in the nature of the landscape. Based on the size of our group, we were in a conversion van, which was not adequate for that kind of travel. Robert, having made the trip hundreds of times, did a wonderful job delivering us safely to our accommodations for the night.
It was evening time when we arrived and the place we were staying had prepared a meal for us. Local vegetables, some chicken and goat, hard boiled eggs, and warm soda. Most drinks are served without ice and you have to clarify if you want warm or cold bottled water or soda.
We were exhausted. To share with you how rough the roads are, about half way to our destination, my apple watch lit up and the rings exploded as it told me,” Great job!! You hit your workout goal for the day!”. While I was sitting in a car, my arm and body bounced so much my watch thought I’d completed my full workout for the day!
After supper we made a plan for who would shower in what order. There was no hot water and the water was pulled into large tanks positioned on the top of the cement building. 5 minutes max was what we decided would allow each of us the opportunity to shower.
Jay was not with me on this first trip, and my roommate was not someone I had previously spent a lot of time with. At 15 minutes into her shower, it happened to be my 10 minutes to hook up to the portable wifi we had. I FaceTimed Jay and immediately sobbed.
The day had been quite traumatic to my ‘never really been outta Iowa’ self. It was all just so much. The physical toll the driving took on me and the food I was worried had been cooked hours before we got there, that I ate because I was starving but also terrified I would get sick. The fear I wouldn’t have any water to shower off the layers and layers of gorgeous but gritty red clay soil that filtered in through the car’s open windows during the whole trip, because there was no air conditioning. How deeply I missed my daughter who was laughing and smiling showing me what she did at school that day. As I listened to her, images of sweet half-clothed smiling Ugandan children flashed through my head as I recalled village after village after village we passed through that day. Kids were running, smiling, happy, laughing, chasing our van — but they were skinny, dirty, lacking shoes, and should have been in school — but weren’t. How deeply I missed my husband who I needed so much in that moment to physically hold me and tell me it was going to be okay.
It was the first time my midwest white self was confronted with a world so vastly different than what I knew. A nation so literally 100+ years behind the advancements we know to be normal here in the US. An area so drastically in need of support and love and money and schools, and clean clothes and safe water — that my breakdown in that tiny room, in the dark, was bringing forth so much more than what I had seen in the immediate that day. But what I had seen in the immediate was what God was using to unearth some very deep misconceptions on what it means to help and serve in third world countries.
The exhaustion met immense heartbreak in that tiny room and Jay asked if I needed him to buy me a ticket home? I couldn’t even answer him as I sat thinking, “You mean, do I want you to rescue me from the complete devastation I saw today and whisk me back to my comfortable, literal suburban life in Iowa?” Oh yes, yes I do. But what a shame it would have been had my human-nature been given permission to reign in that moment. So I shook my head no, he gave me a Jay Robinson famous wink, because he knew. He knew I knew I needed to be there. He knew God was doing something big, and unearthing big God-sized things is often so painful. But it’s always worth it.
We brought deflated soccer balls with us and a ball pump and had given several out in the villages we traveled through on our journey that day. After my quick shower, we pulled a few more out as a crowd of young kids had gathered outside our hostil. As we inflated the balls, they cheered and laughed and immediately started playing ‘football’ all while yelling ‘Mazungu’ — which literally means white person. One of the sweet little boys walked over and gave me a hug. I knew at that moment I was in for a brutal and awesome 2 weeks. I let go of any expectations I had for this trip and took a deep breath, surrendering whatever was to come, to God. I asked him to help me see everything through his eyes. Because left to my own human nature — I’d be on a plane headed home.
Until next week.
Mallory