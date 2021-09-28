Tim Jensen, 77, of Hamlin, Iowa, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 1 at the Exira Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Oakfield Cemetery, east of Brayton.
The family is requesting face coverings and social distancing at the visitation and service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Tim’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.