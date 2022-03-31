Atlantic School receives $10,000 Dollar General grant

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School District received a $10,000 Grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation as part of the company’s Beyond Words program. Local, district and regional Dollar General officials made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon at the Atlantic High School.
District Manager Howie Erickson explained the program is “designed to help school libraries rebuild after natural disasters and fires,” and it has helped thousands of students and teachers for the past 16 years. He said it’s important to make sure students have access to books and other literacy materials, and to help out in local communities.
“We’re proud to help out Atlantic Middle School to rebuild and restore the limitless world of reading to students,” Erickson said.
Deb Burton, who works in eighth grade literacy, said she hasn’t been able to determine what materials are needed, and how the money will be used, but said books will likely be purchased.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said he appreciated Dollar General and Burton applying for the grant.
“We really appreciate Dollar General and the work that Deb did to fill out the grant,” Barber said. “It’s really going to be beneficial as we move back into our middle school next fall.”
Regional Director Paul Vilinski said there are lots of grant opportunities available, and the company is willing to donate to worthy causes. Store Manager Robyn Sullivan said she is always willing to meet with individuals about how Dollar General can support different causes.