ATLANTIC - Atlantic resident Wendy Richter says she is entering the race for the District 3 County Supervisors seat to make Cass County a place that people are proud to call home
“I want people to know that I have a vested interest in making Cass County and our communities a place that people are proud to call home and look forward to returning to,” she said in a press release Tuesday. “I believe I have the qualifications necessary to hold the position as a Supervisor, making decisions to lead the county in the right direction.”
Richter has had roles on a number of boards and committees including serving as the Director of the Family Crisis Support Network which served Cass and seven other counties.
“During that time, I was trained as an expert witness for the State of Iowa, a certified advocate on behalf of crime victims and spent many hours collaborating with individuals & groups in each county working to get services for their residents. I worked with the State of Iowa and numerous other entities to begin programs and bring public and private funds to the area.”
It’s that experience she says has taught her the importance of working together to get things done.
“The skills I’ve gained have taught me to know how important it is to work together, listen to people, work together, to do your due diligence to get accurate information, work together and that everyone has a voice to be heard – yes, work together needs to be in there multiple times!”