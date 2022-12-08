ATLANTIC — The city of Atlantic’s Board of Adjustment will meet Thursday evening to, in effect, decide the fate of the Atlas Atlantic Cinema while considering approving of a conditional use permit for the New Life Church which could open the door for the sale of the building and may lead to the closing of the theater.
Jacob Anderson, owner of the business, declined to confirm the sale earlier this week, but said the business was struggling financially and had been renting out the theater to the church for the past six weeks or so to help make ends meet.
“We are hard at work this winter on our movie schedule, our merchant movies, and our winter popcorn samplers,” he said on Wednesday. “We continue to rent the movie theater to New Life Church on Sundays and will be supporting them as they appear before the board of adjustments to get a conditional use permit for their activities in the theater building.”
The Board of Adjustment had originally been scheduled to meet on Monday night, but that meeting had to be postponed due to a lack of a quorum. The meeting will now be held on Thursday, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
The potential loss of the theater has raised concerns among residents and resulted in the formation of a “buyers group” that tried unsuccessfully to purchase the property in order to save the theater from closing.
“We were made aware a few weeks ago of plans to sell the theater building to a local church,
ensuring the closure of our long-standing family entertainment center,” officials from Cass Atlantic Development Corporation and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said in a press release Tuesday. “The Chamber and CADCO formed a buyer’s group to purchase the property and secured a buyer for the business portion of the theater, who had a business model that would create a positive cash flow. After meeting with all parties involved to come to an agreement that would benefit everyone, we were notified last week our offer was denied and the decision remained to sell the property to the church.”
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said this week that the board will consider the request based on specific issues, including that it will not diminish the value of adjacent property, it would not impede normal development, there are adequate utilities to the site, it would not cause traffic congestion and is consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan.
The adjacent property owners must also be on board with the change.
CADCO Executive Director Jennifer McEntaffer and Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Bailey Smith stated in the press release Tuesday that they were sympathetic to the businesses struggles but had tried to reach out and help to no avail.
“Our organizations are very aware of the struggles COVID-19 brought and what our business community had to endure with closures,” they said in the release. “Running a theater, when you’re not allowed to be open, is one thing. Running a theater when Hollywood halts production and/or sends movies straight to streaming is another. CADCO assisted in the financing of the theater and has been supportive throughout the entire three years of ownership. During the pandemic, the Chamber offered the theater a business grant to help alleviate costs as well as ensure the theater was at community events to help boost their revenue. We thank the community for all of their support and popcorn purchases to help the theater during this time.”
“Times are changing. How we do business is changing. What remains is the thrill of putting that bucket of buttery popcorn on your lap and watching the previews appear on the big screen. We understand the frustration and concern that comes with any business closure. This closure is not due to lack of community support, and we will continue our efforts to ensure generations to come get to experience that same, buttery excitement.”