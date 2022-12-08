Atlantic Movie Theater

By Jeff Lundquist/NT Publisher

By Jeff Lundquist/NT Publisher

 By Jeff Lundquist NT Publisher

ATLANTIC — The city of Atlantic’s Board of Adjustment will meet Thursday evening to, in effect, decide the fate of the Atlas Atlantic Cinema while considering approving of a conditional use permit for the New Life Church which could open the door for the sale of the building and may lead to the closing of the theater.

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos