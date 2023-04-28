Walnut City Council, Pott County Supervisors consider truck traffic solutions

Members of the Walnut City Council and Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors discussed ways to reduce truck traffic on Walnut’s Main Street to protect the brick street on Thursday.

WALNUT – Members of the Walnut City Council and Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors discussed Thursday night ways to eliminate heavy truck traffic on Walnut’s Main Street in an effort to preserve the brick street, which dates back to the early 1900’s. Solutions included adding additional stop signs, electronic speed limit signs and designating a weight limit for the street. Council members and supervisors agreed to consider a resolution, written by Pottawattamie County Engineer John Rasmussen, at a future meeting, which would make the weight limit 40 tons.

