Residents and visitors celebrated the Fourth of July with a number of events during the weekend, ranging from activities in Exira during its Fourth of July Celebration to the Flight Breakfast and Tractor Pulls in Atlantic. See more photos on Page 2.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- On the Docket
- Atlantic man, Anita Chiropractor, arrested on sex charges
- Seven arrested following search of Atlantic residences
- Fentanyl use: It's here, and it's growing
- Griswold man arrested following short pursuit
- Police Reports
- Area Police Reports
- Court Reports
- Court Reports - OWI Cases June 1-7
- Home Day Care a key piece of the puzzle
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.