Producers facing higher fertilizer prices

ATLANTIC – Producers may have more than just the start of planting season on their minds. Higher fertilizer prices are also a concern these days.
According to USDA officials, producers in the U.S. use three primary forms of nitrogen fertilizer: anhydrous ammonia, urea and liquid nitrogen. There was a steady decline in fertilizer prices between 2013 and 2017, but prices started to increase slightly between 2017 and 2019. In late 2021, fertilizer prices spiked at the same time as natural gas prices did- attributed to the fact that natural gas is a component in nitrogen fertilizer. By the end of 2021, prices were 45% more than prices in December 2020.
Adam Bierbaum, local producer and Iowa Corn Growers Association Director, said producers only have so much control when it comes to the price of fertilizer, but two advantages they have is that they can lock in a price with a company and they may have already applied and paid for it this year.
“Most farmers have probably got it applied now, but it’s got guys nervous for next year as well thinking it’s probably going to be higher yet,” Bierbaum said.
While he couldn’t give a dollar figure, Bierbaum said a producer could pay double the cost in fertilizer now.
Bierbaum attributes the higher prices to a lot of things, including the COVID pandemic, the back log of the supply chain, tariffs and the war in Ukraine.
“It’s a lot of different things,” he said. “I don’t think you can attribute it to one. The recent increase has probably been from the war in Ukraine. Russia is a major exporter of natural gas, which goes to produce nitrogen fertilizer. (Other fertilizers) potash and phosphorus -Russia is a major exporter of both of those.”
He said commodity groups are lobbying to remove tariffs, but other than comparing prices from different fertilizer companies, producers can’t do much about the cost.
“The farmer can’t control that very much,” Bierbaum said. “Maybe there’s a little difference if you look at different suppliers, but it’s not going to be very much.”
Consumers will likely see higher prices at the grocery store as reports say the high cost will make the world’s food supply more expensive and less abundant, and will hurt countries that rely on subsidized bread and cheap noodles.
Meanwhile, producers are starting to get nervous about planting season since, according to ISU Field Agronomist Mike Witt, they haven’t had the right conditions.
“Are there a few acres that have gone in here or there? Yes. Has the bulk of planting started? No. We haven’t had the correct conditions,” Witt said.
He said in the last two years conditions have been better, and many producers would have already had their crop in the ground by now. He said typically producers would like to start planting corn near the beginning of April and soybeans near the end of April, but it varies from year to year.