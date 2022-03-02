Heritage House Guild met on Tuesday, February 15 with Lorene Aldag and Kathy Nelson as hostessess. Nineteen members and three guests were present.
Activities Coordinator, Gabby Petersen, reminded everyone that the Valentines Day Cake Party would be February 16 and we need more volunteers to serve. We also need volunteers to sign up to serve at Wine and Cheese. Sales Director, Kennedy Freund, commented on our red sweaters. She also shared that there would be an Open House in April.
Lavon Eblen presented the program on the history of KJAN radio. Very few stations are locally owned, but KJAN is one of the few.
President Kathy Hayes called the meeting to order, and shared February birthdays and anniversaries.
She asked for volunteers for coffee hostesses in March. Coffee Hostesses are….Feb.18 -Fern Lindvall; Feb 25-Nancy Misenor; March 4-Kathy Nelson and Lola Ehen; March 11- Judy Phippen.
The next Guild meeting will be March 15 with Fern Lindvall as hostess.