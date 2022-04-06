CASS COUNTY - Atlantic resident Sara Harris was sworn in as the new Cass County Auditor Wednesday morning replacing long-time Auditor Dale Sunderman who resigned earlier this year.
Sunderman has served as Auditor for the past 37 years and gave no specific reason for his decision.
“I sincerely appreciate the support provided to me by my coworkers and the other citizens of our county during my 37 plus years as an elected official. I have learned a great deal over the years and have enjoyed the many challenges that kept our county progressing forward. While I look forward to my retirement, I will miss being part of our team and serving the county. I trust that the friendships I have developed here will last well into the future,” he wrote.
His last day was Tuesday, though he had initially planned on April 15 as his last day.
“Due to circumstances beyond my control I choose to change my last day as Cass County Auditor to April 5th,” Sunderman said in a letter read by Chairman of the Board Steve Baier who then swore in Harris following a vote from the board.