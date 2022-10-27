A short program was held on Thursday afternoon at Southwest Iowa Planning Council to honor the organization for receiving the Iowa Business/Organization of Character. The award is part of the Character Counts program, which recognizes six pillars: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and good citizenship. Since 2005, the program has recognized more than 150 Iowans for showing good character. U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley spoke about how he sponsors a resolution that applauds the program.

