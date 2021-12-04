I liken the feel of the {emotional} atmosphere to the moment you walk into church on Christmas Eve. Though so often a little tired and maybe even a little ragged from the overfilled holidays, the smiles are evident, the joy is palatable, and the love, genuine. This is how spending time with Steele McLaren and his family over the past two weeks felt for me. Rightfully tired parents, evident and honest smiles, genuine joy, and so much love.
My first evening with Steele, I arrived at Dustin and Ricci’s home, and Steele met me at the door. Having never officially met, he reached out his hand, and genuinely engaged me with intentional eye contact, and a smile that lit up his entire face. “Hi, I’m Steele. Come on in!!”
We walked up the stairs to his living room and sat opposite each other on their couches. His dad Dustin joined us and sat down next to Steele. I took a deep breath because as my first official interview-style conversation, this felt big. It’s important to me that this feels like you and I are talking to Steele throughout parts of this column, not just about him.
I’ve known Steele’s Stepmom Ricci nearly my entire life and Dustin for at least half as long. There was comfort in that familiarity and yet nerves in knowing what questions lie ahead of us on my scribble lined notebook. I opened my computer to start typing as we talked and the emotions of it all almost convinced me that maybe this wasn’t a good idea. Would Steele feel like talking? What if I upset him and this ruins my relationship with his parents? Would he really want to ‘go there’? Boy did he.
A few days later, his Mom, Stepdad Cory, and Steele came to my house. While I can’t speak for them as to how the atmosphere felt when they walked in, when they left, I felt like I had known Jess and Corey much longer than just the time we spent together that night.
We covered it all over the past two weeks and my 9 pages of notes prove that this will be at least a two-part column. I hope to bring honor to the words and thoughts shared with me from Steele and his family. I hope to share with you a more detailed view of his journey, including the things we couldn’t see behind the scenes, his goals, and the curveball of it all - an indepth look at the heart of the young man we’ve grown to love. I am not the same person having spent time listening and absorbing it all, and I think you’ll be able to say the same.
Each evening began the same - that overwhelming Steele Smile and grin that covers his entire face with the corners turning ever so slightly toward the ornery parts of his character. On that first night, when Steele and his smile greeted me at the door, there was something about it I couldn’t quite pinpoint, but it was more than pleasantries. It was core-character kind of stuff and I’d soon learn just how to-the-core it really was.
We covered all the standard ‘get to know you’ thoughts. His dream vacation would be a trip to Alaska, his favorite music is Hip Hop, Rock, and Country. He loves Fettuccine Alfredo, fishing, and as we know - hunting with those ever-famously blown duck calls.
As we continued talking the conversations became just as I’d hoped they would. It felt like friends reflecting, sharing, and swallowing hard when the questions or answers formed a lump in the throats of us all.
Steele’s family described him as your typical teengager prior to the accident. Active in sports, loved hanging out with his friends, worked a part-time job, and had to be reminded when it was his turn to unload the dishwasher. While always respectful and kind, he was also okay not being the center of attention, and perhaps a little on the shy side. Something I kept hearing his family say is how happy Steele is now. I asked them to compare Steele on a happiness scale from 1-10, prior to the accident vs. current day. Prior to his accident, Dustin and Ricci put him between 6-8, which seems like a pretty typical teenager to me! “And now, I’d say he’s a 10, everyday, without fail.” Dustin said smiling! Ricci pipes in,”Man I’d say he’s a 12 - a solid 12!”
A 12 on a happiness scale of 1-10? After a year from Hell? I was intrigued. It’s clear based on what we have seen as a community, what his family has shared, and now hearing that his happiness is at times double what it was prior to the accident, Steele has changed in big ways. Those changes are seen throughout his physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual self.
The physical and mental changes in anyone, including Steele, are often evident as they are most recognizable. But as humans when we change emotionally and spiritually - those are sometimes tucked a bit deeper below the surface. They can feel harder to let loose out into the world. It’s the emotional and spiritual pieces of ourselves we often hold close to our chest because they feel tender and vulnerable.
But not for Steele. There is no containing the tangible joy that fills the presence around him. The more we talked the more I noticed I didn’t feel nervous anymore. In fact there was a calming joyous peace about my spirit that almost made me laugh out loud. I came skirting into that first evening on the heels of a crazy day and now, everything seemed calm. Settled.
As his tribe of parents talked about the different facts, details, and memories from the past year, I closely watched their eyes. I could tell when a topic transplanted them back to a moment they wished they’d never have experienced or when a memory made them feel as good now as it did when it first happened.
The theme I kept hearing was how joy-filled Steele is and I wanted to get to the bottom of understanding that, and I did. But if I wanted to reach my end goal of our time together, I needed to start asking some tough questions.
As we know - Steele is loved dearly by 4 parents. His parents - Jess and Dustin divorced and both remarried. Surely that added some natural stress to what was already a parents worst nightmare? All four parents agreed - while there could never be enough people to love, support, and pray for Steele during his recovery - those family dynamics indeed added an extra layer of details that needed to be delicately handled.
Dustin shared with me that Corey is the carrier of the insurance for Steele. And while the insurance has provided incredibly for the most part (we will touch on this later), it’s not been without stress and struggle. In those early days Cory was the only one that could communicate with insurance, but Dustin and Jess the only ones that could talk to the doctors and medical staff. This made for some very long, hard moments of navigating the administrative side of medicine while being emotionally whiplashed as their son fought for his life.
We have often seen the sunniest sides of Steele’s recovery - with bits and pieces of behind the scenes reality thrown in. The reality is, this really has been a year from hell. And in many more ways than what we have seen on social media. But - the story doesn’t end there. Much like history - the darkness and suffering come before the miracle. Steele is no exception to this truth.
Next week we will dive much deeper into the in depth conversations we all had together. I wanted to take this first column to set the stage and tone for what is to come.
So for this week I will leave you with this - Steele is a remarkable young man - as we all know. As a community we rallied behind him and his family and will continue to do so, like we always do. But the immense success of Steele’s recovery goes beyond the results of a community rallying behind him. While our role has been significant, there is so much more at play here.
I mean, when the only thing you remember from your 60+ days at UNMC, is God, in a green robe, waking you up from your coma by asking, “Can you get up?!” I guess you get up. But you don’t stop there. You decide you’ll challenge every single medical provider who has put an expected limitation on how far you’ll progress after a ‘hail mary of a surgery’ resulting from your traumatic brain injury.
You’ll shock the socks off your mom when you just start talking one day, by telling her, “I want to lay down!” And as tears pour off her cheeks you’ll shock her again by asking, “Mom why are you crying?!”
But you won’t stop there. You’ll break through every barrier placed in front of you and you’ll do it with a smile. You’ll greet people in Walmart and pray for them. You’ll go up to the lady at Udderly Delicious who is wearing your sweatshirt and thank her, and then you’ll do the same to the stranger you see at Sam's Club in Des Moines. That’s our Steele McLaren. And as much as he feels like he is ‘ours’, he even more so belongs to God. And while I whole-heartedly agree with those words, I am not the first to speak them. I can’t wait to share more on that!
In next week's column we will dive deeper into Steele’s encounters (yes plural) with God, and his family’s take on those experiences. We will talk about the unimaginable cost of his medical treatments, the need to turn to more modern / holistic approaches, what his parents believe is the cause of this radical heart change in Steele, and the fight Steele told me he’d never back down from. There is a lot to unpack. Grab your favorite mug, a strong cup of coffee, and buckle up!
It’s been an honor sharing this with you and I want to thank Dustin, Jess, Ricci, Cory, and especially Steele for allowing me this opportunity.
Until Next Week,
Mallory