On the very last day I was in Uganda I met a little boy that would change the trajectory of our entire lives. For the 4 years following, we would seek hard after adopting him. And while the details of that story are for another day and time, in 2019 it came to a place of ‘permanent pause’ until some legalities between our country and Uganda can be put in place to ensure safe, fair, ethical adoptions for truly orphaned children. Liam’s story is his own to share one day and we are blessed to be a part of it! About 9 months into our adoption process I wrote this letter to his biological mom.
To Liam's Mama
Dear Liam's Mama,
As I picture you in my mind and write those words, the weight on my chest labors my breathing and I'm keenly aware of each breath. I am equally devastated for you and terrified of you.
Are you okay? Are you scared? Are you sick? What happened? Where are you? Do you ache with a need for your son like I do? Do you remember his smell, because I do not, and it's the thing I need most right now. Are you alive?
Every one of those questions terrifies me, because if I am being really honest, I don't actually want to know the answers. Maybe ever. It all breaks me, a little more than I think I care bare.
It's an awkward space you and I are in. Without actual knowledge of one another. Though I do have limited knowledge of you, you know not of me. The guilt I feel, knowing Liam is okay, and you unsure of what has become of him, consumes me.
Mama, he is fine. He is more than fine, he is wonderful and smart and growing, huge in fact. He is so smart and loves late night ministers on TV and music. He has tiny feet and broad shoulders. He is obsessed with knowing how things work and being the center of attention. He is mine in the deepest depths of my heart and yours in every bit of DNA that flows through his body. How can two mama's so intensely love and need the same little boy?
Of course, maybe you don't? Maybe you didn't want him? Do you love and need him or has your own story wounded you too deeply? Maybe you left him at 2 months old, because you weren't ready, or able, or willing to be his mama. Can that be true? Did you see those big brown eyes? Though, big brown eyes don’t pay for food and shelter and clothing, and consistency. Did you feel alone? Helpless? Without choices? I hold no judgment towards you or any dreamed up version of your story. Only question and wonder. I don't want to think you were unwilling. Unable, yes, that I understand. My heart can handle unable. It's hard to grasp unwillingness when the need for my own baby has come with such a cost and such struggle to achieve. Maybe you weren't ready. Are you ready now? I need that answer to be no, in every single selfish ounce of that statement. Because, I'm ready mama. But I know the best thing for him is that you are ready, willing, and able. But where are you? Why can we not find you?
You see, I am ready.
I am ready and God has given him to us, for now. To care for and nurture, and love, and bare responsibility over. Gosh that feels heavy to say to you. I'm scared for you to hear those words, because won't it hurt to hear that? I generally try to avoid these thoughts at all costs, because the unknown with you seems to carry a significant weight on my future that I am unwilling to accept.
Where do you stand in all this? Are you looking for him? We have looked for you. They say we will look for you once more. That fact is what often wakes me up at 2:00am. The image of the moment when they call and say they have found you and you are healthy, and strong, and successful and willing, ready, able. I want to be happy for you at that moment. But it is too raw and it knocks the air out of my lungs. I can't go there. But I know it's possible. God has given him to us, and I don't want you to want him back. Selfish? Yes. My own grief often clouds my ability to filter what is right for me vs. what is right for Liam, and that, that is why safe, ethical adoption is critical. Because Liam is Ugandan and he’s yours. And should God grant us the privilege of stepping into his story, we know, those two facts remain the same. You hold weight in this story I equally respect and refuse to accept.
I need you to know these words are hard for me to say. He is yours but now God has given him to us and what is a mama's heart to do with all those emotions?
What happened? Are you okay? Do you feel scared? Are you alive? I am sorry life pushed you to this place. Do you want us to find you or have you moved on?
I will carry on. Unsure how this looks and how to best honor you in the now and whatever the future entails. He was just yours and now he is ours.
He is beautiful and smart and wonderful, Mama. I am in love with him. Beyond what I could have imagined. God has given him to us and we are trying our best to wade the waters of this messy beautiful journey.
We love you for this gift of life that Liam is and for the toll it took on you to carry him into this world. Your loss is our dream come true and for that, love knows no words to communicate adequately.
It's an interesting place we are in Mama. Forever knit together by a pair of big brown eyes and broad shoulders.
Love,
Liam's Mama