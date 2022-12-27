GUTHRIE CENTER – Kellie Enderson did not grow up on a farm, but spent summers at both sets of grandparents, who raised cattle.
When she visited, she would “help feed the cattle, bale hay, stack hay bales, ride the three wheeler and experience the openness and the freedom of being on the farm.”
She, however, decided to work in the medical industry, becoming a nurse.
“I attended Grandview University for my bachelor’s degree in nursing, and then I completed my master’s degree in nursing from Chamberlain University,” she said.
She met her husband Justin in high school, and they were high school sweethearts. But they parted ways after high school, and went on to marry other people. When those relationships ended, they met again 20 years later, got together again and married in 2011. Justin, meanwhile, had met an electrician near the end of high school who mentored him in the field, and he went on to start his own business in 1999.
The two are now embarking on a new chapter — starting a hobby farm on their acreage near Guthrie Center, while continuing to work in respective fields.
Kellie said there were a couple of different things that spurred them getting into the ag industry. First, they love being outdoors as well as being around animals.
“We both love the outdoors very much,” she said. “Being outside with animals. As we got older, we decided it would be nice to have a place for our family and grandkids to come to.”
Secondly, Kellie’s youngest daughter — she has five children and he has two- plus they have seven grandchildren-participates in FFA in Panora.
“My youngest daughter is in FFA, and would like to (show some livestock so we need a place for that),” she said.
They just recently moved to their acreage, and Kellie said they want to raise mini highland cows and chickens to start as well as build a greenhouse to grow food and flowers. They also want to raise a couple of Angus cattle, so they can have their own beef to eat, and grow crops to feed the livestock.
Kellie said the farm would be nice to have so their grandchildren can enjoy the outdoors, but also to give them the opportunity to show livestock in 4-H or FFA and maybe offer a setting for agri-tourism so people can visit and learn about the farm.
“We’d like to have a little farm where our grandkids can come out, and go camping or hunting, or maybe use our animals for FFA or 4-H,” she said. “We’d like to set up something so people can come and see the cows and learn about them.”
She said right now they are trying to learn about operating the farm and setting everything up, but she hopes maybe by next spring, they could have animals.
Kellie said it’s a little nerve-wreaking to start this new operation, but she’s found people in the industry very helpful and willing to give advice and information to them.
“We’ve really been fortunate to meet some really great people that are willing to answer questions and offer advice,” she said. “I think that that’s a really rich thing about the farming community -they’re really nice and have a lot of information to offer.”
Kellie recently started as a Nurse Practitioner at Cass Health, and works there three days a week while her husband is transitioning from having a business in Des Moines to overseeing the farm at home.
Kellie said she enjoys working in the medical field because things are always changing and there’s always something new to learn.
“I just loved learning and in the medical field everything changes,” she said. “It’s fluid. and that has spurred me to do more and learn more. (And) I love helping people. I absolutely love (working at Cass Health.) The people are so friendly and welcoming. It’s challenging and rewarding.”
She’s also excited for the challenge of setting up the farm.
“I’m excited about trying something new,” she said.” I’m a lifelong learner. I want to be able to take care of the animals.”