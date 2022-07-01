ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors agreed Thursday to apply for state election security funds in an effort to ensure that elections are safe from fraud and online hackers.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg told the board that county officials can apply for up to $10,000, from the Secretary of States Election Security Funds though she recommended seeking just $3,500 for updating the county’s website that includes election information.
“Since it’s a secure.gov election website (those funds can be used for website design),” Berg said.
Thursday was the last day counties could apply for the grant funds, but Berg said there wasn’t a deadline on when the funds had to be spent, or how much they would need beyond the $3,500. However, she recommended taking advantage of the grant for election security expenses in the future, such as encrypted flash drives or a laptop charger that allows laptops to be charged in a locked location.