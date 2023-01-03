Pre-session legislative forum set for tonight

Pictured — Iowa Senator Tom Shipley (left) speaks during a previous legislative coffee held in Cumberland, while Iowa Representative Tom Moore (right) looks up some facts to answer a question. Both are expected to attend tonight’s forum.

A pre-session legislative forum will be held tonight- Tuesday, Jan. 3- at Cumberland Fire Station. Senator Tom Shipley and Representative Tom Moore will attend. The forum is hosted by P.R.I.D.E. — the Progressive Rural Development Enterprise and community development organization.

