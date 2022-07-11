Ready for fair?

CASS COUNTY – Cass County Fair exhibitors are already participating in three events this week as they prepare for the fair to start on July 27.
On Monday, judges interviewed Fair King and Queen Candidates at the Cass County Community Center prior to the selection of the king, queen, prince and princess on the evening of July 28 during the fair. King candidates include Tristan Becker, Collin Evans, Dylan Comes, Brian York, Logan Evans, Brett Dreager, Jake Oathoudt, and Nolan Hensley. Queen candidates include Trista Swain, Payton LaPorte, Rio Johnson, Keria Olson, Paige Jensen, Cece Hensley, Emma Mundorf, Mallory Behnken, Rachel Becker, Elizabeth Anderson, Sydney Becker and Natalie Behnken. Candidates were interviewed individually and in small groups.
On Tuesday, judging for exhibitors in Fashion Revue and Clothing Selection will be held at the Community Center from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a lunch break between 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Fashion Revue participants make their garments using design elements and principles such as line, shape, color and texture. Members who chose to participate in the Fashion Revue must sew, construct, hand-knit, machine-knit, or crochet garment(s) to be submitted to judging. The construction of the garment is a part of the evaluation, as well as the participant’s overall appearance.
Participants in New Clothing Selection purchase new outfits and are evaluated on overall appearance, as well as their knowledge of selection, including appropriateness, care, and money spent on the outfit.
On Wednesday, table setting judging will be held at the Cass County Community Center from 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Cass County Youth Coordinator Katie Bateman said this is the second year this event has been held in Cass County.