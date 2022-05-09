City of Griswold receives $300,000 housing grant

GRISWOLD – The City of Griswold received a $300,000 housing grant as part of the state’s $20 million investment in the Downtown Housing Grant Program.
Griswold City Manager Ted Marciniak said Friday, city officials and the property owner, David Lawrence, were working together to apply for the grant to remodel property at 421 Main Street to put in five apartments on the second and third floors, and a first floor space for a new business.
“It’s my understanding that the building has been vacant since the mid-90’s,” Marciniak said. “In partnership with this grant, and the property owner, we’re looking to attract people to town — we’ll have five new apartments open up, and someone looking to start a business will now have a space to do that in Griswold where a space doesn’t currently exist.”
Marciniak said Lawrence estimated the total project cost would be between $400,000 and $450,000, and work would start sometime after July 1.
Marciniak said city officials and Lawrence are applying for another $100,000 grant from Iowa Economic Development to do a similar project at 419 Main Street, which would add two additional apartments and another business space. He said officials will know later this year if they received the $100,000 grant.
Marciniak said he, city officials and Lawrence are excited for the project because it will benefit the town.
“David and I worked really hard to get this money, because it’s going to go a long way in turning the business district in Griswold around,” he said. “We’re excited.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds said the program offers more housing to Iowans and will help revitalize facilities around the state.
“An adequate housing supply is the lynchpin to attracting and retaining a healthy and flourishing workforce,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The investments announced today will not only provide 466 Iowans the opportunity to live near where they work but they will breathe new life into dozens of underutilized facilities in our communities.”