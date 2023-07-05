ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council will consider approving a new 25-year franchise agreement with Interstate Power and light Company to sell and build infrastructure in the city. Funds from the fee would be used to address pay issues in the police department.
“During their April 5, Personnel & Finance Committee met to discuss the long-term funding and personnel issues facing the Police Department,” City Adminstrator John Lund said in the agenda packet. “The dissolution of the Harlan Police Department and opening of multiple $30.00+ an hour deputy positions with Shelby County posed a significant threat to the solvency of the Department that was already down three officers. A key finding is that over the four years of our current union agreement, the City’s wages for a senior patrol officer were $1.70 less than the average wage in our pool of communities with populations between 4,925 and 8,373. Our pay rank was 18 out of 20, meaning we were not competitive for a community of our size. To correct this a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was proposed to align Atlantic with several of its Iowa peers that have a more robust system for pay increases due to years of service.”
The wage proposal has 13 steps based on years of service. The steps start at .50 cents an hour for the first year and culminate at 13 years of service at $3.65 an hour.
“Currently,longevity is on a scale of 2-25 years with 2 years being awarded an additional $0.20 per hour and culminating at $0.65 per hour for 15 years of service,” Lund states.
The annual cost of the plan would range from $31,121 to $58,017 depending on retention of officers.
Lund said at a previous meeting that the 5% franchise fee would pay for the increase and allow the city to less dependant on property taxes to fund city departments. The average increase would be $4 per month for Alliant Energy customers, however, the fee would replace the local option sales tax currently charged to Alliant Energy Customers.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.