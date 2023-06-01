ANITA – Jay Farmer always loved working with makeup. So much so, she moved to California from Colorado to go to school to learn more about the craft.
featured
Colorado native takes over long standing salon
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP SOCCER: Trojans land Jensen, Grubbs on H-10 first team
- Tivoli Fest: From Aebleskiver to Vikings
- PREP BASEBALL: Atlantic makes runs, goes to 4-0
- COLLEGE REPORT: Reed two-event qualifier at NCAA nationals
- Zangger to be inducted into Iowa Aviation Museum Hall of Fame
- Danish for a Day or Two? Skal to Tivoli Fest, May 26-27
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
- Iowa's Gary Barta announces retirement from AD position
- Area Police Reports
- PREP SOCCER: WIC honors nine area soccer players
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.