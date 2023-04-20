Planting kicks off in southwest Iowa

(NT File Photo)

Crops were just starting to emerge in this photo from 2021 while producers are just starting to get into the fields in 2023.

 (NT File Photo)

SOUTHWEST IOWA – Producers are slowly starting to get into the field and plant, says ISU Field Agronomist Mike Witt said Thursday.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags