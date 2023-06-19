Officials at the McCoy Rodeo brought a Pro Rodeo event to the Cass County Fairgrounds last Friday and Saturday nights. The rodeo featured riders from around the nation to compete in competitions ranging from bull riding to calf roping and even a mutton busting competition. This is the second year the event has come to Atlantic,, which came last year courtesy of Cord and Sara McCoy. Sara is originally from Brayton, and when the couple started producing rodeo events, they always wanted to hold one in southwest Iowa.

