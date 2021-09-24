ATLANTIC — Flu season is approaching soon, and Atlantic Medical Center, RHC is making it easy for patients to get their annual flu vaccine. This year, options include drive-thru appointments, immunizations at school, and satellite clinics in Anita, Griswold, and Massena.
Drive-thru flu shots will begin this Monday, Sept. 27 and continue through the end of October.
“Patients loved the convenience of the drive-thru appointments last year, and we’re happy to offer the service again,” said Cass Health Chief Clinic Administrator Tammy Bireline.
Appointments can be made by calling 712-243-2850. Appointments are available on Monday and Friday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday afternoons from 2-6 p.m. The drive-thru will be located in the curved driveway on 10th street, at the top of the staff parking lot (Lot D).
Flu Shots at School
Students at Atlantic High School, Atlantic Middle School, CAM, and Griswold can receive their shots at school this year.
“Flu shots will be available at most of the schools this year, which is a great option for busy families,” said Bireline. Parents who want their student to receive the flu shot at school need to complete the required consent form (download at casshealth.org) and return it to the school by Oct. 1.
Flu Shots in Anita, Griswold and Massena
While drive-thru flu shots will not be available at Atlantic Medical Center’s satellite locations in Anita, Griswold, and Massena, people are still able to easily receive their flu shot in each clinic.
“We encourage people to call ahead and make sure that we have the flu vaccine readily available at that location. Most of the time, we’re able to make same-day appointments for those folks to stop in and get their flu shot. We do our best to make it quick and easy, so calling ahead helps us be prepared for the patient,” said Bireline.