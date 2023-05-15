ATLANTIC – Governor Kim Reynolds will visit Atlantic May 16 to sign a controlled substance bill and host a roundtable on fentanyl. The visit is open to the public and will be held at the Atlantic City Hall Council Chambers, located at 23 E 4th Street in Atlantic, starting at 10:15 a.m.
