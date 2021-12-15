CASS COUNTY – Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon wanted to remind residents to pay attention to the chance of severe weather today- including the possibility of very high winds. Officials from the National Weather Service issued a high wind warning Monday, starting today at noon, and continuing until noon on Thursday. Kennon told the Cass County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning that there was also the possibility of thunderstorms or tornadoes, but the affected area hasn’t is still unclear..
“What the notifications I’ve got so far (is to) watch for what’s happening,” he said, “ I don’t think they know exactly where storms may fire up tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon.They’ll know more as it gets closer.”
He encouraged people to be aware of the weather conditions, especially in the afternoon and discouraged people from starting any brush fires. He also suggested bringing in or securing Christmas decorations that could blow away.
“We’re going to have high winds tomorrow (including gusts of) 55 to 70 mphs,” he said. “If you have Christmas decorations that might blow away, you might put them inside for a while or lock them down.”