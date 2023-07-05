Church members receive volunteer award

(photo contributed)

Pictured from left to right are: John and Margo Magill, Rachelle McCalla, Beverly Schelling, Governor Kim Reynolds, and Delbert and Lana Westphalen. Not pictured is group member Gaylor Schelling.

 (photo contributed)

A group of volunteers from the First United Presbyterian Church in Atlantic received a volunteer ward from Governor Kim Reynolds in Ankeny for making it possible for a Cass County resident receive a kidney transplant. The volunteers provided transportation and advocacy over a series of trips to the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, both in preparation for the transplant, at the time of transplant, and for follow-up visits. The group was nominated for the award by Julie Bergeson with Iowa Department on Aging RSVP. Volunteers included John and Margo Magill, Rachelle McCalla, Gaylord and Beverly Schelling, and Delbert and Lana Westphalen.

Tags