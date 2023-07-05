A group of volunteers from the First United Presbyterian Church in Atlantic received a volunteer ward from Governor Kim Reynolds in Ankeny for making it possible for a Cass County resident receive a kidney transplant. The volunteers provided transportation and advocacy over a series of trips to the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, both in preparation for the transplant, at the time of transplant, and for follow-up visits. The group was nominated for the award by Julie Bergeson with Iowa Department on Aging RSVP. Volunteers included John and Margo Magill, Rachelle McCalla, Gaylord and Beverly Schelling, and Delbert and Lana Westphalen.
featured
Church members receive volunteer award
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
e-Edition and App Help
News in your inbox
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP SOFTBALL: Exira-EHK uses young pitching rotation to exceed expectations
- BRIAN'S BUNCH: Statistically speaking ...
- Hometown Pride: Exira’s 158th 4th 0f July Celebration
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL SOFTBALL: Audubon holds back Tri-Center
- Pastor's Column
- Grow the Word
- Dorsey Sentenced to 50 years in Prison For Death of Infant
- COLLEGE REPORT: Gratt Reed enters USATF championships
- PREP SOFTBALL: Sixth-inning rally lifts Trojans past Rams
- Healthy U Lunch Series to return in July
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.