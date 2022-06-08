ATLANTIC – The Atlantic News Telegraph and Udderly Delicious are partnering this summer to offer a chance to win a free sweet treat or a $100 Udderly Delicious gift certificate with a coloring contest.
Each Thursday, there will be an entry form and photo to color in the News Telegraph. Fill out the entry form, color the photo and bring it to the News Telegraph office by noon Wednesday.
Each week a winner will be chosen from the entries, and that person will receive a free Udderly Delicious ice cream cone or sundae.
Udderly Delicious is also offering a $100 gift certificate for the winner of the name the Udderly Delicious Cow. The winner will be chosen by Udderly Delicious and announced in July.