ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Park Board approved increases in Sunnyside Pool passes during a special meeting Thursday night, in part to offset the cost of raising the pay for lifeguards. The salary has increased from $9.50 per hour to $9.75 per hour.
Earlier this week, the board discussed the possibility, and on Thursday afternoon during a special zoom meeting, Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen recommended rates and show rates from other area pools.
Rasmussen recommended increasing the family pass from $90 to $120, the single pass from $60 to $80, the senior pass from $50 to $60, and the daily fee from $3 to $5. He also suggested offering a “plunge pass,” a punch pass that would allow people to visit the pool 10 times during the season for $35. He said this would be another option to use, and the pass would be at the pool during the season to punch off each time it was used.
Rasmussen provided costs of other pool passes, including Harlan — family pass $175, single pass $100, and daily fee $5. Harlan was the only community to offer a punch pass, which costs $40 for 10 punches.
Lenox offers a family pass for $125, a single pass for $85 and a daily fee for $5. Red Oak offers a family pass for $175, a single pass for $150 and a daily fee for $5. Guthrie Center offers a family pass for $155, a single pass for $85 and a daily fee for $5. Glenwood offers a family pass for $175, a single pass for $65 for ages 17 and younger and $75 for ages 18 and over, a senior pass for $65 and for a daily fee — $5 for adults, $3 for students, $2 for seniors and free for ages 4 and younger.
Council Liaison Gerald Brink asked during the park board’s regular meeting if there was a program for people who couldn’t afford to use the pool, and Rasmussen said Thursday that no other cities offered a program like that.
Rasmussen said Assistant Park Director Jeff Christensen spoke to individuals who already had passes prior to the regular meeting, giving them the opportunity to purchase passes before a possible increase.