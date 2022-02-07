I don’t know what it takes to be a good cop.
It’s a unique job that requires a special sort of person to do it well. You have to be able to keep your cool - sometimes under tremendous stress; you have to be patient, sympathetic and brave.
Like any profession some are better at it than others. There are those who take the power granted them and go too far. But there are far more who just want to make the world a better place - who care about their community and the people who live there.
Over the years I’ve gotten to know and work with many police officers. Almost all were good, decent people who I was, and am, proud to know.
Next month the city of Atlantic will lose one that falls into that category. Police Chief Dave Erickson will hang up his badge after 25 and a half years of service.
During that time he has worked tirelessly to strengthen community relations, creating or expanding outreach programs that provided kids with the opportunity to go camping, the zoo, or receive a present at Christmas. All the while seeking little personal recognition - usually deferring praise to other officers or the community itself. It's those programs, along with his “law enforcement family” that he says he will miss the most.
But it is also about as thankless as a job there is. Officers work under a microscope, often in high stress situations where any mistake could be deadly. All you have to do is watch the news to understand that being a cop is a dangerous job - even in a small town - where boring can escalate to terrifying in moments.
And while it's true that policing in a small community is different than in a large city - it’s generally safer and more intimate-that doesn’t mean it is safe. Cops can, and do, get hurt or killed - even in small towns.
The intimacy of working in a small town has its own downside. Police often walk a thin line where they must enforce the law, dealing with people they know personally, and the social ramifications that result for not only for themselves but also their families.
Under those circumstances, you can’t really blame someone for wanting to seek some peace in their lives and to start spending more time with family.
I don’t know what makes a good cop. But I do know what makes a good human being -
kindness, humility, fairness, straightforwardness, loyalty and courage. Sometimes they are the same.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the great city of Atlantic and its citizens,” Erickson said in his resignation letter. “I hope that I have made a difference here for the better. “
You have Dave. You can stand down.