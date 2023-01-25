Moore, Shipley vote against private school scholarship legislation

CASS COUNTY – State Representative Tom Moore and State Senator Tom Shipley, whose districts include Cass County, voted against the recently passed legislation that allows public money to pay for private school tuition or other expenses.
Moore said Wednesday he has been opposed to it since discussion started almost three years ago, and said there are many reasons for his opposition, but one big one is how the money is being spent.
“The fiscal conservative in me doesn’t see this as a wise way of spending our new money, especially when it’s going to people who (have students who) are already in private school and are already affording private school. We’re actually replacing what they’re spending in private with state tax dollars,’ he said.
Moore said he believes having both public and private schools are important because they offer people different options, and one concern of his is if public money is used for private schools, will public officials think they should have more control over them.
“(Public and private schools have) different value systems and different instructional methods, and those things should be respected,” Moore said. “I’m just afraid once the government starts giving them money, the government is going to intrude on their autonomy.”
Moore also said he voted against the legislation because his constituents said they were against it.
“Overwhelming (people in) District 18 told me no (when it came to voting for or against the bill),” he said. “I had very few people that were in favor of this bill that contacted me. I voted I believe as my constituents wanted me to vote.”
Shipley also said on Wednesday his constituents were not in favor of the legislation, and he was concerned about the future cost of it.
“I heard from a lot of people, and a high, high percentage were against it,” Shipley said. “There's several issues (with the legislation), one of them is the future cost of this whole thing. It's really concerning.”
Both said there was one amendment to the legislation that involved operational sharing- which involves a district being able to share an employee- which an option they agreed was important for districts.
The bill passed the state House late Monday and the Senate early Tuesday with only Republican support.
With passage of the bill, Iowa joins West Virginia and Arizona as states that provide taxpayer money to help families pay student tuition and other expenses at private schools with few limits, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Other states offer such help, but only to families that meet requirements for income, disabilities or other factors.
Legislatures also are considering similar programs in other states, including Florida, Nebraska, Virginia and Utah.
Iowa Republicans, who hold wide majorities in the House and Senate, approved the bill remarkably quickly, with final passage coming in the third week of the legislative session. A nonpartisan analysis by the Legislatives Services Agency estimated the measure would cost $344.9 million annually in its fourth year, after it is fully implemented. The agency noted its assessment came without knowing some details, including the cost of paying a business to oversee the program.
Democratic legislators and other opponents of the plan countered that Iowa lawmakers have for years provided inadequate support, forcing districts to repeatedly cut their budgets. They said the new plan would worsen funding problems, especially hurting the state’s largest urban district and some of its smallest rural districts.
They noted that nearly half of Iowa’s 99 counties don’t have a private school and that most of the new funding will go to schools in the state’s largest cities.