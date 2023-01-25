Moore, Shipley vote against private school scholarship legislation

Pictured are Tom Shipley and Tom Moore during a 2020 legislative coffee in Cass County. Both voted against the private school scholarship legislation. 

 (NT File Photo)

CASS COUNTY – State Representative Tom Moore and State Senator Tom Shipley, whose districts include Cass County, voted against the recently passed legislation that allows public money to pay for private school tuition or other expenses.

