Moving on up

ATLANTIC – A trip to a dairy farm in Kansas eventually led to a computer business with locations in Griswold and Atlantic.
Randy and Michelle Roy were living in southern California, and one day a neighbor brought over a computer in pieces and, Michelle said, told Randy “Here- see if you can fix that. And (Randy) did. And he liked it. And it became a passion of his.”
In the meantime, they had a son, and decided to move back to Nebraska where Randy’s family lived. One day, they decided to take a trip to Kansas where Michelle grew up on a dairy farm. It was there that Randy realized he’d never been in a rural setting in which people weren’t close enough to see or hear. When they went home to Omaha, he realized how much he enjoyed the peace and quiet when they visited Kansas, and that’s when the couple decided to buy a farm in Cumberland. However, that plan changed when they met the mayor of Cumberland.
“We met the mayor of Cumberland who immediately saw an opportunity, and offered us a building on main street if we would put a computer repair shop in,” Michelle said. “I was going to learn how to can and how to sew, and Randy was going to learn to farm and work remotely, but here’s this opportunity. They actually gave us a building, and we put a computer repair shop in.”
Then a couple of years later, “one of our neighbors in Griswold came over and said, ‘you know what you need- you need a shop in Griswold,” Michelle said. His dad had this building, offered us this fabulous rent, so we moved into Griswold. We still have a building in Cumberland, but it’s rented out.”
Not long after that, “We got an email (from a person in Atlantic) that said, ‘I’m getting ready to retire. You guys need to move to Atlantic,” Michele said. “So here we are.”
The Atlantic location officially opened last November.
The location in Atlantic is at 513 Chestnut Street, and in Griswold, the business is located at 511 Main Street. The Atlantic location is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Thursday and Sunday. The Griswold location is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
They offer a number of services, including computer and display repairs and upgrades for hardware and software, back up solutions and web site design. Much more information can be found on their web site randyscomputer.com.