ATLANTIC – Atlantic School officials and officials doing the renovation of the Atlantic Middle School plan to go through the school next week, and make a list of any items needed to be finished with a goal of getting those done by June 1.
A fire at the middle school last July caused fire damage to the roof, along with water damage to the rest of the building, and the building couldn’t be used this school year. FirstOnsite, the company doing the renovation of the building, has been working on cleaning and renovating the school since last summer.
New furniture for the middle school is expected to arrive on June 20, and installed within two weeks. Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said middle school teachers will have May 27 and 31 to pack up their materials so they can be moved back to the middle school, and will have time this summer to get their rooms ready for next school year.