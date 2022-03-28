I am happy to report that my usage of my electronic device, otherwise known as cell phone, is down 63%. I have felt less stress and anger about the world around me and have not succumbed to participating in the Twitterverse. Disengaging works for me.
The weather went from a balmy 70+ last week to a terribly windy, cloudy, rainy and cold with high in the 30s and low 40s. We did get nearly 5 inches of rain - yahoo, maybe that will take us out of the drought category. The swings in the weather make it hard to plan outdoor activities, for sure.
I have been researching the topic of scarcity and abundance mentalities and have found interesting articles to read, from the Bible to Forbes magazine. Steven Covey has covered these mind sets in his books as well.
With a scarcity mindset, one finds oneself always focusing on never having enough. I have equated this thinking to our current legislature. Although the Governor and the Legislature have proudly stated we have an abundance of money in our state treasury, they are reluctant to spend anything extra on our educational system. I recently talked to a friend whose father was in the Iowa Legislature in 1969. He kept a journal and one entry stated that Iowa was fifth in the nation in the field of education. Current rankings rate Iowa anywhere from 18th to 25th.
Our Governor wants to fund scholarships, to pay for vouchers for students to attend private schools. But she has a scarcity mentality when it comes to raising teacher's salaries pay, or funding school infrastructure. Money school districts need in this time of high inflation when gas prices and material goods cost more.
When the trifecta took over the Iowa lawmaking in 2017, they limited mandatory negotiations to wages only, which freed public employers to impose employment terms on insurance, evaluations, seniority benefits and other topics currently included in contracts. This operates on the scarcity mentality, not enough in the budget to allow other issues to be negotiated.
According to Forbes Magazine, an abundance mindset keeps in mind every possible favorable outcome for one's financial situation while allowing one to be open to each one. If our lawmakers had an abundance mentality, they would be investing in the education system and the future - our children. Is there a plan for what Iowa will be like in twenty years? Our investment now in better public schools is an opportunity to be assured that the children of today will be qualified leaders for tomorrow.
I do not suggest that money is spent freely with no plan. A budget is critical - a budget developed with a sense of abundance can open one to possibilities and creativity. When we operate from the frame of scarcity, opportunities may pass us by.