Holiday season is in full swing, and several area towns have held or will be holding Christmas activities with Lighted Parades.
Last weekend, Massena’s Mingle and Jingle Christmas event included a lighted parade and fireworks on Main Street. Parade winners were Clinton Farms and the Kerkmann families. Residents in Audubon also held their first Albert the Bull’s Lighted the Parade featuring ATVs, UTV and bikes last weekend.
Atlantic and Anita will hold Christmas events this weekend, and Atlantic’s Lighted Parade and Fireworks will be held on Dec. 3 in downtown Atlantic, starting at 6 p.m.
Fireworks kick off the event at the Rock Island Depot, which are sponsored by A.M. Cohron & Son, and the parade, sponsored by McDermott & Son Roofing, will follow. Those who want to participate in the Lighted Parade, visit www.atlanticiowa.com for a registration form. Line-up begins at 5 p.m at Sixth and Walnut Streets with judging beginning at 5:30 p.m.. Registration is not required but encouraged. Awards will be given for: Best Overall, Best Holiday Spirit and Twinkle Twinkle award. Winners will be notified before the parade.
“The Fireworks and Lighted Parade is a holiday tradition that Atlantic families look forward to every year,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.
“It’s always fun to see how creative people get with their lighted displays,” Smith said.
Before the parade, Santa will be in his Cabin, presented by Atlantic Rotary Club and Rolling Hills Bank & Trust, at City Park from 3 – 5:30 p.m. Free Carriage Rides, presented by Lloyd & Meredith, will also be at City Park from 3 – 5 p.m. Zipp’s Pizza will be parked on Sixth and Chestnut Streets for the duration of Santa’s Cabin and the parade.
Anita’s Christmas Walk will be held on Dec. 4, and feature a number of activities, including a Lighted Parade. Line up for the parade will start at 5 p.m. at the food pantry, and the entry fee is a box of jello. The theme is Anita’s Lampoon Christmas Vacation, and the parade will start at 5:30 p.m. traveling from the Sinclair Station to the Anita Community Center. Santa will lead the parade, and then be at the Anita Library to visit 5:45 to 7 p.m. Other activities include a Legion Soup Supper at 4 p.m., a live Nativity Scene at the Anita Methodist Church from 4 to 4:30 p.m., Reindeer Races at Bandshell Park at 4;30 p.m., a hayride from 5 to 7 p.m., a Tour of Trees, Gingerbread House Contest, Kids Crafts and Candy Cane Pull, a 4-H Bake Sale and Class of 2025 raffle in the community center from 5:45 to 7 p.m.
Exira’s Festival of Lights doesn’t include a lighted parade, but it does have the Grand Lighting of the Tree at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3, and prior to the lighting there will be a soup supper at 5 p.m. and a chance to visit with Santa at 5:30 p.m. at the Exira Events Center. There will also be a Lighted Hayrack Ride, live local entertainment and a hot cocoa bar open during the event.